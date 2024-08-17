  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP Mahila Morcha flays KTR’s comments, demands apology

BJP Mahila Morcha flays KTR’s comments, demands apology
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday demanded BRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao to tender an unconditional apology for making...

Hyderabad: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday demanded BRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao to tender an unconditional apology for making derogatory comments against women. Morcha president Dr Shilpa Reddy criticised him, saying his comments reflect arrogance and attitude towards women. His comments upset women who were on Friday happily celebrating Varalakshmi Vratam.

She said all women who are availing free travel in RTC buses are poor and middle-class. “KTR is insulting poor and middle-class women with pride in his affluence. It has become a habit of KTR to talk about women in one way or another when he was in power.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X