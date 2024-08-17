Live
- Collector assures facilities for handloom development
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters 85 plus in Haryana: EC
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
- Antaryami Mishra felicitated
- Patanjali celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued
- Condition of drains is result of years of neglect: LG
- BJD not to take part in orientation prog
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
Just In
BJP Mahila Morcha flays KTR’s comments, demands apology
Highlights
Hyderabad: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday demanded BRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao to tender an unconditional apology for making...
Hyderabad: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday demanded BRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao to tender an unconditional apology for making derogatory comments against women. Morcha president Dr Shilpa Reddy criticised him, saying his comments reflect arrogance and attitude towards women. His comments upset women who were on Friday happily celebrating Varalakshmi Vratam.
She said all women who are availing free travel in RTC buses are poor and middle-class. “KTR is insulting poor and middle-class women with pride in his affluence. It has become a habit of KTR to talk about women in one way or another when he was in power.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS