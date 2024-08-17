BJP Mahila Morcha flays KTR’s comments, demands apology

Hyderabad: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday demanded BRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao to tender an unconditional apology for making derogatory comments against women. Morcha president Dr Shilpa Reddy criticised him, saying his comments reflect arrogance and attitude towards women. His comments upset women who were on Friday happily celebrating Varalakshmi Vratam.

She said all women who are availing free travel in RTC buses are poor and middle-class. “KTR is insulting poor and middle-class women with pride in his affluence. It has become a habit of KTR to talk about women in one way or another when he was in power.”