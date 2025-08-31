BJP MLA slams govt over short Assembly session

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Aeleti Maheshwar Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of evading public accountability by curtailing the duration of the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly. Addressing the media on Saturday, Reddy called the government “cowardly” and claimed it lacked the courage to discuss pressing public issues.

Reddy revealed that the BJP had formally requested a 30-day Assembly session, submitting a list of 30 critical issues—one for each day—ranging from crop damage due to heavy rains, deteriorating roads, and farmer distress to challenges faced by students, unemployed youth, pensioners, and marginalized communities. He criticized the Congress for proposing to conclude the session in just three days, calling it “irresponsible escapism.”

He further accused the Congress of reneging on its promise to hold longer Assembly sessions, a commitment made while in opposition during the BRS regime. “The last budget session lasted only 11 days, and the winter session just seven. This undermines the democratic spirit,” Reddy said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fears exposure of the government’s failures if public issues are debated. “This is a government running away from its responsibilities,” Reddy said, urging Congress to reconvene the Assembly after Vinayaka Nimjan and allow meaningful discussion.

He called on voters to question Congress MLAs during the upcoming local elections, demanding answers for the lack of debate on their concerns in the Assembly.