BJP MP blames Cong for delay in constructing Jakran Palli airport

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind said that the construction of the Jakran Palli airport in Telangana is delayed due to the Congress-ruled state government.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating seven Navodaya Vidyalayas for Telangana. He said the Centre has approved Warangal and Adilabad for developing brownfield airports, apart from developing the airport in Jakran Palli in Nizambad as a green field airport.

He said that the state government was asked to conduct an Obstacle Limitation Services (OLS) Survey and obtain other necessary permissions from the Center for Construction at these three sites.

Upon completion, the Jakran Palli airport will facilitate the export of different agricultural produce and turmeric. He criticised the Congress government for running in the footsteps of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, "perpetuating corruption and looting the state". The Nizambad MP said that the former CM KCR had neglected the OLS survey, allowing it to remain pending for ten years. The current Congress government is showing similar indifference. We urge the state government to complete the OLS survey promptly for the airport's construction and to seek the remaining permissions from the Centre, he added.