BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind Writes A Letter To Governor Tamilasai

Telangana Chief Minister KCR recently held a party working committee meeting. On this occasion, he made key remarks on the post of CM. With this, a complaint was lodged to the Governor against KCR. BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind has written a letter to Governor Tamilisai seeking his immediate removal from the post of CM. They demanded that the governor should remove KCR, who compared the post of CM to a toe. Aravind also alleged that the TRS party had lost faith in CM KCR.

Aravind said the change of chief minister was being discussed because the MLA's had lost faith in the KCR family. Aravind spoke to media at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Monday. He addressed on the issues which KCR addressed at the TRS party meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday. Especially for Telangana, he said that he will be the CM for ten more years. However, Aravind criticized KCR's remarks during the meeting. He also said that, as the TRS party is facing defeat in the recent elections many of the TRS leaders are upset.

Aravind also said that, KCR is insecure and thus he is threatening MLA's. In the meeting which was held on Sunday, KCR doled out that, the post of Chief Minister is not that great when compared to the name he got getting Telangana State. He also compared Chief Minister post with a sandal and thus BJP leaders are reacting harshly on this matter.