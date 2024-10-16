  • Menu
BJP MP Dr Laxman appointed as national returning officer for organisational elections

Highlights

The BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman appointed as the National Returning Officer to conduct the nationwide organisational elections.

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman appointed as the National Returning Officer to conduct the nationwide organisational elections. On Tuesday, the BJP appointed party leaders Sambit Patra, Naresh Bansal, and Rekha Verma as National Co-Returning Officers.

The appointments were approved by BJP national president JP Nadda, as per the decision of the party's national executive committee. The committee will look after the organisational elections till the election of the next party. Speaking to The Hans India, State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the organisational elections would follow in December following the completion of the ongoing membership drive.

He said that the elections at the state level, starting with the mandal (block), district, and then state presidents will take place starting from the booth level to the election of the national president.

