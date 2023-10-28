BJP MP welcomes Shah's announcement to make BC the next CM of TS

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman welcomed the announcement of Union Minister Amit Shah to make a BC the next Chief Minister of Telangana if the party comes to power.

Appealing to the people to support the party as the BCs have no opportunity either in the BRS or the Congress, he asked intellectuals and leaders of other organisations to give their support to the BJP, which has been working for the development of the BCs.

He said that the BJP is not only giving BCs their due in political power but also announcing to give BCs their due in the ruling. The Telangana society should welcome it and extend their support for the BJP, he added.