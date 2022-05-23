BJP netas fret over dissidence among party cadres

Rangareddy: The BJP party leaders and activists are hoping for the BJP rule in Telangana in upcoming assembly elections. With this, leaders from different parties are migrating to the BJP, but the activists said that it is clear that they are not focusing on party development. Few leaders think themselves as seniors and act with a tendency towards party workers to listen to what they have to say.



The newly migrated leaders and activists of the party think that they have strengthened the party and if we did not join the BJP, there will be no direction for the party in the state. With such incidents in every constituency the party is splitting into groups in Rangareddy district. With the public meeting held in Tukkuguda on the May 14, the party leadership thought that the fame of the party will increase, but that's where real struggle began. The district leaders directed that every active activist in the BJP should make efforts to move 150 people to the Thukkuguda Public meeting, with this initiative, group wars began in each constituency as every leader started to showcase their supremacy.

There is no shortage of leaders to contest in every constituency in the district, but the debate over who gets the votes is going on. Once upon a time the number of contestants in the Congress party was high. But today TRS and BJP are in such a position, where one leader can defeat another leader in the same party if the ticket they aimed for goes to another candidate.

With the sign that the BJP is recovering in Telangana, the campaign is going on in such a way that the tickets will be given to leaders who are financially strong, regardless of whether they are seniors or who have worked with commitment for the party. The BJP has more than two leaders wishing for party ticket in all the constituencies in the district.

In 8 constituencies in Rangareddy district, Ashok Goud, Arjun Reddy, Rani Rudramma and Dayanand Goud in Ibrahimpatnam are aiming for party ticket, while Tokala Srinivas Reddy, Bukka Venugopal, Swami Goud, Narender Reddy in Rajendranagar, Sama Rangareddy , Gongadi Manohar, Vanga Madhusudan Reddy and Parala Shekhar Rao in LB Nagar, Ande Sriramulu, B Narsimha Reddy and Tulla Virender Goud in Maheshwaram, Srivardhan Reddy and Mithun Reddy in Shadnagar are campaigning themselves as MLA candidates.

The debate goes on with the view that all of them are among the people paying for party functions and meetings to showcase their supremacy. It is also learnt that there are no candidates for BJP in Chevella and Serilingampally.