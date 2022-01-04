BJP offensive against TRS

Hyderabad: The BJP has decided to go on the offensive against the TRS for arresting state president Bandi Sanjay.

The state leaders have written a letter to the Speaker of Lok Sabha explaining how Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana, Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Rao, Jagtial Assistant Commissioner of Police Prakash, Inspector Lakshmi Babu for forceful entry into his office and taking away his files. BJP MPs are likely to move a privilege motion soon.

On the other hand, it is learnt that TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had called Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone and has sought a report on the incident. However, no official confirmation was available as the Governor is in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the BJP plans to take out protests at around 150 places across Telangana against the "illegal arrests" of Sanjay by the state police. The party has also accused the TRS government of assault and atrocities on its cadre. BJP chief JP Nadda will be in Hyderabad for the RSS-BJP coordination meeting from January 5 to 7. Sources said that he would take stock of the situation with party leaders during the meeting.