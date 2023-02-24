BJP only alternative to BRS, asserts Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party is the only potential alternative to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and the people have proved it in all the by-elections held in the State in the last three years, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted here on Thursday.

Speaking at Booth Swasaktheekaran Abhiyan workshop at the State BJP office, Sanjay said organisationally, the BJP was very strong compared to the Congress, the BRS and even the Telugu Desam party, which had no village-level and mandal-level committees.

"Political parties, which have no organisational strength cannot sustain for long. The BJP is in power in 18 States only because it has a strong organisational network. The party was able to come to power at the Centre twice due to its strength at the grassroots level; and is all set for a hattrick in 2024," he said.

In Telangana, too, the party has been building up its organisational strength, as the people have made up their mind to bring it to power in the next elections. "We have completed 80 per cent of the 34,000-odd polling booth committees so far," he said.

Sanjay dismissed the propaganda of the Congress and the BRS that the BJP had no candidates in many constituencies. In fact, there was a huge competition among the local leaders in 56 assembly constituencies which were covered by Praja Sangrama Yatra.

"The people are strongly opposing the BRS and supporting the BJP. There has been tremendous response from the people to the street corner meetings of the party. The BJP has been able to win their confidence by reacting on their local issues, besides highlighting the failures of the BRS government and successes of the Narendra Modi government," he said. The State BJP president said his party has been able to clearly explain to the people as to what it would do, if elected to power – whether it was free healthcare, education, houses for all and Fasal Bima for farmers and all the other welfare schemes introduced by the Centre.

He alleged that the BRS leaders had no response when the BJP questioned them about the government's failure in implementing the pre-poll promises. Instead, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was trying to whip up the Telangana sentiment by abusing the Centre and Modi for not extending financial assistance to Telangana, he criticised.