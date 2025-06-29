BJP Organizes ‘Rachabanda’ in Eklaspur Highlighting 11 Years of Modi's Development-Oriented Governance

Gadwal: A spirited ‘Rachabanda’ (public interaction program) was organized in Eklaspur village under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna. The event drew a significant crowd and saw the active participation of local BJP leaders, youth, and villagers.

The chief guest of the event was T. RamAnjaneyulu, BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President, who addressed the gathering with a powerful speech highlighting the achievements of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He proudly noted that Narendra Modi has now completed 11 years as Prime Minister, having recently been elected for a third consecutive term—a remarkable feat that he described as a testament to the people’s faith in honest and development-oriented governance.

RamAnjaneyulu emphasized that during Modi's tenure:

Every village and town across India has been touched by welfare schemes funded by the Central Government.

Infrastructure improvements such as CC roads, rural nature parks, and cleanliness drives under Swachh Bharat, as well as Rythu Vedikas (Farmer Halls), have been completed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of free rice was done seamlessly, and nutritious food continues to be supplied to Anganwadi centers.

On matters of national security, he referred to the recent confrontation with Pakistan, citing India's strong retaliation in the "Sindhur" operation, asserting that “no country dares to threaten India under Modi's leadership.”

India has fostered strong economic, industrial, and diplomatic ties with countries around the world.

Programs like Bharatmala National Highways have significantly improved infrastructure, and funds are being directly transferred to village sarpanches, empowering grassroots governance.

Schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have directly benefited farmers.

He contrasted this with the previous 60 years of Congress rule, which he claimed were marked by inefficiency and lack of vision. In contrast, he described Modi’s 11 years in office as a golden era of governance and development.

The event was also attended by:

S. Ramachandra Reddy, Former BJP District President

Srinivasulu, BJP Gadwal Mandal President

Ranjith, BJP District Vice President

Lakshman Goud, Municipal Vice President

Local leaders from Eklaspuram, including Shivanna, Mahesh (Venkatapuran), Nagaraj, Swami, Telugu Narasimhulu, Bhagavan, and Venkatesh.

A large number of youth from Devabandha and residents of the village participated actively in the event, showing strong support for the BJP and its leadership.