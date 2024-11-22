BJP plans campaign against Cong govt

Sathupalli: The Congress government has failed in all areas and is refusing to implement the six guarantees pledged to the people during the polls, criticised BJP state secretary Papa Rao. He participated as the chief at the party leaders’ meeting convened Khammam parliamentary convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao on Thursday here.

Both leaders asked the cadres to brace up for a fight against the anti-people policies of the Revanth Reddy government and make public aware of its failures. They said the party was chalking out agitation programmes in December to expose the failures of the state government.

They criticised that the government was trying to silence the voice of opposition. They also alleged a hidden conspiracy of the Congress government to grab valuable lands in the name of cleaning the Musi river. They deplored that innocent people were being terrorised with demolitions in the name of protecting water bodies’ full tank level. They described the ongling comprehensive survey as a ploy to get the votes of the backward classes in the upcoming local bodies.

V Ramesh, district secretary Naidu Raghavrao, constituency convener Veeramraju, district representative Padigala Madhusudan Rao, and several senior leaders were present.