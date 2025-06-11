Live
BJP plans campaign on 11 years of Modi govt in TG
Hyderabad: BJP State General Secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy stated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a photo exhibition commemorating 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre. During this event, he also released a book titled “Viksit Bharat - Amrit Kal (Service - Sushasan - Garib Kalyan).”
As part of the campaign highlighting Modi’s government’s achievements over the past 11 years, on June 11th and 12th, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Legislative Council members, and State BJP office bearers will visit various districts across Telangana. They will inaugurate photo exhibitions titled “Viksit Bharat - Amrit Kal (Service - Sushasan - Garib Kalyan)” and will address media conferences.
After inaugurating the exhibitions, BJP leaders will engage with important figures, intellectuals, and experts from various fields. During these interactions, they will explain the programs initiated by the Central Government, solicit suggestions and advice, and organize initiatives aimed at involving the public in government programs.