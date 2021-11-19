BJP plans protests aplenty to expose Telangana government on paddy crisis

Hyderabad: Stepping up its ante against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its rank and file to gear up for a series of protests and activities in the days to come to mount pressure on the State government to deliver on its promises and assurances.

According to State BJP general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy, a decision to this effect has been taken at a meeting presided over by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar late on Wednesday night.

The meeting has reportedly discussed the successful conduct of protests and the enthusiastic participation of party cadre besides attacks by TRS leaders, provocative statements of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the prevailing political situation in the State. Accordingly, the party has decided to organise protests before all the district collectorates across the State on November 20, to press the State government for reducing VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol and diesel. The State BJP has taken the decision to organise protests against the backdrop of several States reducing VAT on fuel and the Telangana government's refusal to do the same and give much-needed relief to its people.

Similarly, the party has decided to hold training camps for district party leaders from December 1 to 15, and for mandal party leaders from December 16 to 30. The resources persons, who are entrusted with the job of training at these camps, will undergo training on November 24.

The party has also decided to hold Constitutional Day on November 26, to highlight the rights of Dalits, and to hold meetings across the State for the protection of the Constitution in Telangana. The State BJP executive meetings will be held for two days in Adilabad district on November 27 and 28. Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay has asked the rank and file of the party to stand in unison to support the farmers. He asked the party leaders to take stock of paddy stocks at different market yards and IKP centres.