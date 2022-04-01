  • Menu
BJP protests against govt over delay in 2BHK allotments

Representational Image
Representational Image

Highlights

BJP on Friday took to the streets to protest against the government over the delay in allotting the double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries

Kamareddy: The BJP on Friday took to the streets to protest against the government over the delay in allotting the double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries.

The police have detained many BJP leaders before the protests. The police have also put up barricades at the newly constructed double-bedroom houses.

Several protestors are shifted to nearby police stations.

