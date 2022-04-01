BJP protests against govt over delay in 2BHK allotments
Highlights
BJP on Friday took to the streets to protest against the government over the delay in allotting the double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries
Kamareddy: The BJP on Friday took to the streets to protest against the government over the delay in allotting the double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries.
The police have detained many BJP leaders before the protests. The police have also put up barricades at the newly constructed double-bedroom houses.
Several protestors are shifted to nearby police stations.
