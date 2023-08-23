BJP pulls up sleeves for 2023 polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the time racing fast towards the elections, the political strategies has already begun in Telangana with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi already taken the first step of releasing the list of candidates for 119 constituencies. CM and BRS chief KCR leader has already announced the candidates The CM has simply pushed the opposition into the critical zone with this, but the opposition are of opinion that they are not in a hurry. It is believed that BJP has begun the works for polls silently. It is expected to attack the ruling party with a special strategy.

Teamwork has also started in this regard. With the instructions of the leadership, the BJP changed its style to suit the conditions here and there. Efforts are being made to create a new wave in the campaign.

By using social media, it has prepared weapons to take the failures of the government to the people.

BJP is ready with a four-pronged strategy focusing simultaneously on agitations, meetings, social media campaign and strengthening booth committees. The change of president has already increased the aggression.

It has been decided to change gears with the Amit Shah’s public meeting to be held in Khammam district on August 27. BJP has planned meetings in Chevella on August 23 and station Ghanpur on August 24. The BJP, which has already taken up state-wide agitation on public issues, is preparing to go to the public with a special strategy.

Meanwhile.. BJP will fill the election battle with Amit Shah Sabha. Party sources claim that there is an opportunity for Amit Shah to make many important announcements at Khammam.

BJP MLAs from other states are already touring the constituencies of Telangana. Their reports are also going to be crucial in the selection of candidates.

All the seniors have already been instructed to contest for the assemblies. By the end of the month, the first list will be announced. However, TBJP leaders have clarified that the party leadership will announce the first list of Telangana BJP candidates in the second week of September. TSBJP is stepping forward with the suggestions of the leadership. To face KCR. BJP Telangana Chief Kishan Reddy feels that if we want to show the power to the ruling party, we have to work hard for it.