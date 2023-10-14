BJP questions BRS silence on war against Hamas terror

Hyderabad: BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao has mounted a vitriolic attack on the BRS, Congress and MIM for soft-pedalling on issues of war against terror, in utter disregard for national security, for vote bank politics.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said the whole world was shocked seeing ghastly terror attacks unleashed by Hamas against Israel." India, being a victim of terrorism, has been fighting and leading war against terror wherever it disrupts world peace’.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country's stand clear by extending support to Israel. Rao said Telangana has suffered due to acts of terror, but TRS turned into BRS, calling itself a national party, kept mum without condemning acts of terror. The BRS government has onus to condemn and spell out its stand. Its silence seems that it considers vote-bank politics more important than war against terror and national security, similar to the Congress.

He said although the Congress condemned the Hamas attacks, tried to divert people's attention from soft-pedalling the issue by adopting policy of Tukde-Tukde gangs. ‘The party has history of joining hands with terrorists for political exchanges and winning elections’.

Rao said the stand of the Congress and MIM on these issues look alike. He claimed the BJP is the only party working for 'nation first, people first and human rights first'. ’The BRS leaders are good at speaking to media and on social media.

This time, they have all gone silent for vote bank politics. The BRS, like Congress, considers political interests paramount rather than war against terror and national security.

He said the party is not against Muslims, but there is a need to uproot terror from its roots; India is fighting this war." However, some MIM leaders are playing politics by letting down and causing injustice to Muslims, basing their statements on radical Muslims' definitions. There is need to uproot terrorism from its very roots.

He alleged "the Congress is sourcing its funds from Karnataka to invest to irrigate its political crops in Telangana. Cash found in Karnataka is meant to fund the party in the Assembly elections. The Congress is trying to pollute electioneering in 360 degrees. The Election Commission should keep a watch on this’.

Rao alleged the Congress is prepared to spend thousands of crores in the elections. Both Congress and BRS have prepared to pollute the elections into money-based politics. "We will bring a comprehensive chargesheet against the BRS electoral promises and failures; how it let down unemployed, failed on its promises of developing Hyderabad, double bedroom housing and many others’.