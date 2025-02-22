BJP Questions Mission Bhagiratha’s Failure: District President Demands Action

Gadwal: BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, along with BJP leaders, inspected the Mission Bhagiratha pipelines in Wards 23 and 35 of Gadwal town today. He strongly criticized the inefficiency and mismanagement of the project, questioning whether Mission Bhagiratha has become a forgotten story.

BJP Questions Lack of Connections Despite New Pipelines

Ramachandra Reddy pointed out that the previous TRS government launched Mission Bhagiratha eight years ago, promising clean drinking water for every household. He also mentioned that the central government had allocated funds through the Jal Jeevan Scheme for this initiative. However, despite claims of installing new pipelines, many households are still not receiving water connections.

Mission Bhagiratha Staff Accused of Negligence

As local governance positions have remained vacant for over a year, Mission Bhagiratha officials have been neglecting their duties, causing hardships for the people, said the BJP leader. He also raised concerns about the failure to provide proper drinking water facilities in new colonies in both villages and towns.

Key Issues Highlighted by BJP

1. Free New Water Connections: The government should provide free connections instead of forcing consumers to pay.

2. Incomplete Road Repairs: Excavations for new water connections are being left open, damaging roads.

3. Neglected Leakages: Leaking pipelines near roads are being ignored, creating problems.

4. Contaminated Drinking Water: Some leaking pipes are mixing with drainage water, leading to health hazards.

5. Farmers Facing Issues: When farmers install new electricity connections, they often damage underground Mission Bhagiratha pipelines due to lack of proper mapping. Clear pipeline boundaries should be established.

6. Water Supply Shortages: Allegations have emerged that municipalities and village panchayats are not receiving adequate water supply from Mission Bhagiratha.

7. Neglecting Farmers’ Sacrifices: Farmers sacrificed land for the project, but their efforts are being wasted due to mismanagement.

Call for Better Management and Accountability

BJP leaders demanded that the government increase staff, ensure 24/7 maintenance, and address public grievances effectively. They also warned of protests if officials fail to take immediate action.

BJP district leaders present at the event included District General Secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, Town President Rajaka Jayashree, District Vice President Rajaka Narasimha, former Assembly candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, IT Cell Convener Chittari Kiran, District OBC Morcha President Deva Das, and BJP leaders Dabbileti Narasimha, Mohan Reddy, Vasu, and Bharati.

Ramachandra Reddy also urged the Congress government to prioritize the people’s needs over politics and properly utilize central Jal Jeevan Mission funds to ensure uninterrupted water supply for all.