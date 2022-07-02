BJP readies ammo

Hyderabad: Will the BJP National Executive break the norms and come up with historical resolutions, or will it be what the TRS says: 'BJP Circus by political tourists?'

On one hand, the city has been put under a thick security blanket as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in the city for nearly two days. Apart from participating in the National Executive meeting, he will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds. On the other, opposition parties are trying to ratchet up political heat. In Warangal, BJP and Congress activists clashed with each other. In Hyderabad, TRS had competed with BJP in putting up hoardings, flags, boarbs displaying their achievements. Amidst this one-upmanship, the leaders traded bards, with TRS working president K T Rama Rao derisively saying, "AAO, Dekho aur Seekho." Reacting sharply to KTR's comment, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the Parade Grounds meeting would give a befitting reply to all such comments and show who the political tourists are.

The BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to make it a historic meet. It organised a massive road show for its national president JP Nadda who arrived here on Friday at Shamshabad. The rally also gave a glimpse of Telangana culture – Dappu and Kolatam – to the visiting leaders. State BJP netas Bandi Sanjay, Arvind Dharam Puri and Vijayashanti and others welcomed Nadda and accompanied in the rally.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders who have been burning midnight oil for the past few days have chalked out the draft resolutions to be adopted during the two-day meet. One of the resolutions, it is learnt, will be on Telangana, the challenges it faced at the time of bifurcation, the promises made by TRS and its omissions and commissions. The state leaders said that, "BJP high command would allocate some time for an exclusive discussion on Telangana politics and seek the views of leaders to be followed for the 2023 Assembly elections. The NE is likely to focus on issues like family rule, TRS shadow boxing with Congress and AIMIM and corruption in various projects. Party in-charge Tarun Chugh prepared a report on the state affairs for the NE meeting.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to lay a clear road map for the rank and file to take on the TRS.