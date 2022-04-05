BJP relying on lies to win polls, alleges Niranjan Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is constantly lying to the people just for the sake of winning political points against the ruling TRS party, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy while spitting fire against the BJP government at the Centre, lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a protest meet at Moosapet mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Monday said that the BJP leaders both in Telangana and at the Centre have been constantly fooling the farmers and common people in the country by telling lies of a hundred year in just a few days to mislead the people of country just for the sake of winning in the elections.



"For amassing power and for winning the elections, I have seen the BJP party can stoop to any level. I feel if there is any party in this country which depends on lies for its election gain, it is only the BJP party," alleged the Agriculture Minister.

Niranjan Reddy recollected that during 2013 elections in Gujarat, Narendera Modi held a meeting with the farmers and targeted the then UPA government for not procuring the agriculture produce from the farmers in the country and promised that once the BJP comes to power he would ensure that every grain produced by the farmers will be bought. However, the Niranjan Reddy said that all that was a big lie as tried to suppress the farmers' agitation and killed hundreds of them during their protest in Delhi against the 3 draconian black farming laws.

He said that when the TRS MPs who visited Delhi last month and met Union Agriculture Minister Piyush Goyal reminding of the promises of Prime Minister Narendera Modi with proofs of video clippings, during his election campaign, the Union Minister had no words and figured a pale face.

The Minister alleged that the Central government has no foresight and no concrete policy initiatives for protecting the interests of farmers in the country because of which the farming community in this country is facing tough time.

Enumerating the various welfare schemes and programmes to the farmers in Telangana, Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana is the only State in the country to provide input capital of Rs. 10,000 per acre per year to more than 60 lakh farmers owning an extent of more than 1.50 crore acres of agriculture lands through the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He questioned why it is not possible for the Gujarat government to provide 24 hours of free power supply to the farming sector, while the newly formed Telangana State can do it for its farmers. This is because the Telangana government is committed and determined to do better for the welfare of its farmers, while the Naredra Modi government is against the farming community and completely in favor of corporate and private companies.

"The Central government is not able to digest the unique and innovative welfare schemes of Telangana government is hell bent to create all sorts of problems to the government and playing politics to mislead the people just for gaining in the upcoming elections," said the Minister. The Minister said that compared to China which is a global leader in machinery and other electronic goods manufacture, Russia the global oil and other fuel supplier, India has the advantage of becoming global food supplier, but unfortunately because of lack of proper agriculture policy and foresight the Central government has miserably failed the farming community in the country.

He alleged that the Centre is privatizing each and every sector right from National Highways, to Shipping, Steel and even the Agriculture sector. He advised the Centre if the BJP is not capable of leading the country let the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister resign from their posts and hand over power to big business men like Ambani and Adanis.

Referring to the Paddy procurement problems, Niranjan said that during summer season the temperatures in Telangana will be over 40 degrees. At present the temperature is hovering over 43 degree Celsius, at this temperature the paddy will be broken. But the Central government is denying buying the boiled rice and insisting on Raw rice. This will cause a great loss to the farmers. We are demanding the central government instead of buying raw rice why don't they buy paddy directly farmers instead of raw rice.