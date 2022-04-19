BJP seeks judicial probe into party worker's suicide

Khammam: BJP leaders on Monday sought judicial probe into the suicide of party activist Sai Ganesh and also demanded action against the people responsible of his death.

A group of BJP leaders led by BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and district president Galla Satyanaryana called on Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warieer here on Monday.

During the meeting, the BJP leaders explained the circumstances in which BJP activist S Sai Ganesh committed suicide. They said, due to police harassment he committed suicide by consuming pesticide before the Three Town police station. They asked the CP to register cases based on the testimony file of the Sai Ganesh.

They said the police filed 16 cases and one rowdy sheet against deceased Sai Ganesh at the behest of the TRS leaders. They said the party leaders lodged a complaint against the Minister Ajay Kumar and other TRS leaders but the police did not register a case.

The BJP leaders demanded justice for the Sai Ganesh family and initiate a judicially enquiry into the case with sitting judge. They said the party will protest until the justice in delivered. BjP leaders Uday Pratap, D Satyanarayana, Venkat Gupta, R Pradeep, N Ravi Kumar, Shyam Rathode, M Durga Prasad and others were present.