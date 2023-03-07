BJP seeks probe into 2BHK allotments

Nalgonda: BJP held a protest in Nalgonda town on Monday, demanding an investigation into the allocation of double bedroom houses. District BJP president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy and state secretary Madagoni Srinivas Goud expressed concern that deserving poor people were being denied allocations.





Alleging irregularities in the allocation process, the saffron leaders criticised lack of clear guidelines in the selection process and accused officials of colluding with the leaders of the ruling party. They demanded an in-depth investigation into the complaints and stern action against the erring officials.





Later, a petition was submitted to the District Collector. The saffron leaders called for a re-examination of the allocation process to ensure that the deserving poor would not be done injustice in the future.











