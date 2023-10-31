BJP shows love for BCs only in elections: Hari Shankar

Karimnagar: BJP leadership has come up with the BC chief minister slogan just to use BCs for votes, alleged BRS town president Challa Hari Shankar.

If BJP has sincerity towards BCs, why it did not take up enumeration of BCs even though the BRS passed a resolution in the Telangana Assembly nine years ago and sent it to the Centre, he questioned.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he challenged that if there is real love for BCs then why is the BC PM not created a BC Welfare Ministry in the Union Cabinet. This shows their lack of concern for BCs, he said.

BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has to start the campaign only after explaining what he has for Karimnagar for four and a half years. A week after announcing his Karimnagar ticket, he expressed his gratitude to their leadership on Sunday and his interest is understandable, he said.

If BJP really loves BCs, why a BC leader Bandi Sanjay was removed from the post of BJP state president, Hari Shankar sought to know. Modi, who is a BC himself, has not done anything for the BCs in these years. The BCs are not ready to believe if the BJP sings BC tune during the elections, he said.

BRS party city general secretary Gaddam Prashant Reddy, BRS party Youth president Kuldi Verma, city minority cell president Shaukat, Karimnagar constituency minority cells president Nawaz and BRS party leader Ravi Goud participated.