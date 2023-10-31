Live
- Farmers' interests will be taken care of, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promises
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
Just In
BJP shows love for BCs only in elections: Hari Shankar
If BJP has sincerity towards BCs, why it did not take up enumeration of BCs even though the BRS passed a resolution in the Telangana Assembly nine years ago and sent it to the Centre, asks the BRS town president
Karimnagar: BJP leadership has come up with the BC chief minister slogan just to use BCs for votes, alleged BRS town president Challa Hari Shankar.
If BJP has sincerity towards BCs, why it did not take up enumeration of BCs even though the BRS passed a resolution in the Telangana Assembly nine years ago and sent it to the Centre, he questioned.
Speaking to the media here on Monday, he challenged that if there is real love for BCs then why is the BC PM not created a BC Welfare Ministry in the Union Cabinet. This shows their lack of concern for BCs, he said.
BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has to start the campaign only after explaining what he has for Karimnagar for four and a half years. A week after announcing his Karimnagar ticket, he expressed his gratitude to their leadership on Sunday and his interest is understandable, he said.
If BJP really loves BCs, why a BC leader Bandi Sanjay was removed from the post of BJP state president, Hari Shankar sought to know. Modi, who is a BC himself, has not done anything for the BCs in these years. The BCs are not ready to believe if the BJP sings BC tune during the elections, he said.
BRS party city general secretary Gaddam Prashant Reddy, BRS party Youth president Kuldi Verma, city minority cell president Shaukat, Karimnagar constituency minority cells president Nawaz and BRS party leader Ravi Goud participated.