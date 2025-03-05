BJP Slams Government Over Scholarship Delays, Demands Immediate Action

Gawal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aiza town president, Kampati Bhagat Reddy, strongly criticized the Telangana government for failing to release scholarships for the past two years, causing severe distress to students. Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Aiza, he condemned the private college managements for denying hall tickets to students who have not paid their fees in full.

He stated that when college managements were questioned about this issue, they blamed the Telangana government for not disbursing scholarships for the last two years. As a result, they were left with no choice but to collect fees from parents, granting hall tickets only to those who had fully cleared their dues.

Bhagat Reddy accused the Congress government of neglecting the scholarship system, forcing private college administrations to pressure students for payment. This has deeply affected students’ confidence, and some are even suffering from mental stress, leading to anger and frustration among parents.

He stated that the government must take full responsibility if students are unable to appear for exams due to hall ticket denial caused by private college mismanagement. He urged the Intermediate Board and the state administration to intervene immediately and ensure that every student receives a hall ticket, regardless of fee payments.

If the government fails to address this issue, the BJP, along with student organizations, will launch a large-scale protest, Bhagat Reddy warned.

BJP Demands Immediate Action

The meeting was attended by Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhimesen Rao, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, District OBC Morcha Executive Member Lakshmanachari, Gadiga Raghu, and several others.