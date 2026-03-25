BJP slams ‘Hate Speech Bill’, Rohith Vemula Act

The BJP Telangana has strongly criticised the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the proposed Hate Speech Bill and the Rohit Vemula Act are politically driven measures designed to suppress opposition voices rather than promote communal harmony.

State BJP Chief Spokesperson Subash raised concerns on Tuesday, noting that the State Cabinet recently approved the Hate Speech Bill and tasked Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka with drafting the Rohit Vemula Act. BJP leaders questioned the necessity of these proposals, arguing that robust provisions already exist under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and other laws to address hate speech, incitement, and untouchability.

Expressing doubts about the intent behind the legislation, Subash asked whether the Hate Speech Bill is truly meant to uphold the rule of law or simply silence dissent. He accused the Congress of inconsistencies and hidden motives, warning that selective enforcement could undermine credibility. Subash specifically questioned whether the law would apply to AIMIM leaders, whom he alleged have repeatedly made provocative remarks against Hindu beliefs without facing consequences. Drawing comparisons with Karnataka, Subash described the Telangana proposal as a copy-paste exercise of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, which has been criticised for vague definitions and stringent penal provisions.

He cautioned that such laws, if not clearly defined, risk becoming tools of harassment rather than instruments of justice. Subash further warned against legislative overreach, stating that governments that enact draconian measures to suppress opposition often face consequences when power shifts. He accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics at the expense of social harmony.

The BJP demanded that the Congress government withdraw the Hate Speech Bill and reconsider the Rohit Vemula Act, or subject both proposals to wider public and legal scrutiny to prevent misuse. The party also said the stance of AIMIM on the legislation would be closely watched, as fair enforcement should hold all political parties accountable.