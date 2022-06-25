BJP stages protest at Sahebnagar water reservoir

Rangareddy: BJP District president Sama Rangareddy and leaders staged protest in front of Saheb Nagar Water Reservoir in BN Reddy Nagar of Vanasthalipuram.

On this occasion, the BJP District president Sama Rangareddy said that the government is not supplying fresh water to the people in the Bastis. He criticised that the government for supplying contaminated water to the people. He said that government's free water connection scheme is just been limited to words. There's no use to people due to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He demanded the government to supply fresh water to the people.

BJP leaders, activists and others were also present.