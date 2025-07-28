BJP state president to tour Khammam tomorrow

Khammam: “BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) State President N Ramchandra Rao will visit Khammam district on July 29 as part of his state-wide outreach programme,” informed BJP District President Nelluri Koteshwar Rao.

On Sunday, he announced the schedule and urged party workers to ensure the success of the visit. According to the itinerary, Ramchandra Rao will be welcomed by BJP leaders and activists at Nayakangudem Toll Plaza at 8:00 am. From there, he will proceed to Kusumanchi to participate in a special puja at the local temple at 9:00 am.

At 10:00 am, the state president will join a bike rally starting from Kalvaddhu in Khammam city, showcasing the party’s grassroots mobilization. The rally will culminate at Saptapadi Function Hall, where a public meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am. Ramchandra Rao will address the gathering as the chief guest, speaking on the party’s agenda and political roadmap for Telangana.

Later in the day, he will participate in an interactive session with intellectuals and opinion leaders at Surya Teja Hotel.

District president Nelluri Koteshwar Rao, who chaired a preparatory meeting with key party functionaries on Sunday, appealed to BJP cadres across the district to actively participate and make the tour a resounding success.