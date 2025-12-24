BJP state unit chief blames KCR for unfair Krishna water allocation to TG

BJP Response, Telangana Politics, Krishna River Water Dispute, Palamuru-Rangareddy Scheme, KCR Allegations BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao rebutted the allegations leveled by former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao against the BJP and the Central government regarding Krishna River waters and the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rao accused KCR of using Telangana sentiments again for his political gain after keeping silent for months terrifying with growing public trust in BJP, which is rapidly growing its strength in rural areas in the state.

The BJP strongly condemned KCR’s attempts to insult the Central government with deceitful propaganda and derogatory terms. KCR’s claim that the Center rejected the DPR (Detailed Project Report) under the influence of another state’s Chief Minister is far from the truth, he said.

The queries raised by the Centre regarding the DPR began during KCR regime and nothing new has happened since the current Congress government took over in Telangana. KCR’s talk of “distorting facts” to fight the Centre is merely a political drama. His goal is to play “sentiment politics” without placing the actual facts before the people, Rao pointed out.

Rao alleged that after being out of the public eye for several months, KCR has resurfaced to play “OTP politics,” which will no longer work. By spinning stories about the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, he has betrayed the people of Telangana for years. That is why the people have given VRS to KCR , he quipped.

The BJP’s vote share is steadily increasing across the state and receiving unprecedented public support, the state BJP chief asserted and said that the BJP ‘s strength grew from 164 to 1,000 sarpanches in recent local body elections while BRS strength has plummeted to just 2000 from about 8,000 sarpanches.

On the issue of Krishna water sharing, the state BJP chief alleged that KCR, as the Chief Minister of the newly formed Telangana state, caused injustice by signing an agreement that allocated 512 TMC to Andhra Pradesh and only 299 TMC to Telangana out of the total 811 TMC of Krishna waters.

Rao emphasised that Telangana needs sustainable development not just sentiment. Both Congress and BRS have focused on contractors and commissions rather than farmers, he alleged.

He said the party would form Special Committee to study every irrigation project in Telangana and identify lapses and suggest necessary action.

Earlier, Vedire Sriram ( former advisor for union ministry of water resources and advisor to the government of Maharashra) presented a PowerPoint on Krishna water sharing between AP and Telangana.

He held former Chief Minister KCR responsible for injustice to Telangana farmers and said true justice for Telangana regarding Krishna River waters is possible only through the new Tribunal established by the Central Government.