BJP stoutly opposes GHMC expansion

The State BJP has voiced sharp opposition to the government’s draft delimitation plan, which seeks to expand the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by merging surrounding municipalities and doubling the number of divisions from 150 to 300.

On Wednesday, a BJP delegation including NVSS Prabhakar, Goutham Rao, former mayor Banda Karthik Reddy, Srikanth, Bhanu Prakash, Mahender, and Radha Dheeraj Reddy met the GHMC Commissioner to register their protest. The leaders highlighted what they described as serious technical flaws and inconsistencies in the proposed plan.

Speaking to the media, NVSS Prabhakar alleged that the final list of 300 divisions was riddled with errors. He pointed out anomalies where divisions overlapped two assembly constituencies or spanned across two different revenue districts. The delegation questioned whether the expansion was based on population, area, or voter strength, claiming that officials failed to provide a clear justification.

The BJP further argued that the new maps appeared to be prepared by private agencies under political influence rather than the GHMC itself. They noted that despite nearly 10,000 public objections, the authorities had made only superficial changes, such as renaming divisions, without addressing core grievances.

Accusing the government of ulterior motives, the BJP alleged the expansion is a ploy to secure foreign loans worth thousands of crores by artificially increasing the corporation’s jurisdiction. Prabhakar cited recent civic failures, including a tragic stray dog attack on a child, to argue that the administration is currently unable to manage even 150 divisions effectively. The party has vowed to launch a public campaign against the “disorderly” process to expose alleged irregularities.