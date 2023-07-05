Live
- ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest
- JIMEX 23' aims to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm shared commitment
- Transcending Language Boundaries: Zee Theatre Brings its Rich Repertoire of Socially Relevant Teleplays to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
- How should you discard your mobile phone?
- IMT Hyderabad’s PGDM Batch of 2023-25 Embarks on Inspiring Community Connect Visit
- KTR inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad
- Awareness programme on Cyber Bullying, Cyber Financial Frauds
- Evolve Back Hampi official venue partner to host the Third Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings
- Prices increased of chili, ginger, coriander following Tomato
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar lock horns over bed, AC
BJP takes up Damage control measures in Telangana. Rajagopal Reddy appointed National Executive Member
Highlights
'Sulking ' Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has been appointed as member of BJP National Executive Committee.
Hyderabad: 'Sulking ' Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has been appointed as member of BJP National Executive Committee. Rajgopal Reddy created a political stir on Tuesday as he met some Congress leaders .
Speculations are doing rounds that the BJP leader may switch loyalties to Congress soon. The fresh development to appoint Reddy as BJP National executive council member will help the party to stop the migration of the senior leader to rival party, leaders said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS