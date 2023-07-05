  • Menu
BJP takes up Damage control measures in Telangana. Rajagopal Reddy appointed National Executive Member

'Sulking ' Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has been appointed as member of BJP National Executive Committee.

Hyderabad: 'Sulking ' Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has been appointed as member of BJP National Executive Committee. Rajgopal Reddy created a political stir on Tuesday as he met some Congress leaders .

Speculations are doing rounds that the BJP leader may switch loyalties to Congress soon. The fresh development to appoint Reddy as BJP National executive council member will help the party to stop the migration of the senior leader to rival party, leaders said.




