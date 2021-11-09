BJP tears into KCR for vitriol against Bandi, Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: In an act of retorting, BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's vitriol against the State BJP Bandi Sanjay was done in desperation and frustration.

In a statement released here on Monday, Krishna Saagar Rao said that the TRS chief was playing the tactics of an escapist over the paddy procurement issue.

"If KCR is sincerely concerned about paddy farmers in the State, why did he not raise this issue earlier? Why only after the defeat in Huzurabad?, he asked, seeking an apology from the TRS chief for using the language most foul against Bandi.

Suggesting the Chief Minister to keep the decorum of his office, he said that KCR should refrain from using such harsh words against anyone, including the opposition.

"If it's the Central government which was buying paddy and other crops all along in the State of Telangana, why was CM KCR claiming it was his government which was buying every grain in the State earlier? he sought to know.

"This game of owning all credit and blaming the Centre for the flaws in his own governance highlights the brazen political opportunism of the TRS chief," the BJP leader, said adding that the saffron party strongly condemns the abuse and the violent threats by the Chief Minister against Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.