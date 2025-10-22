BJP Telangana appoints 3-member committee to investigate Sattupalli incident

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana unit on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to investigate the recent incident in Sattupalli.

A party statement on Tuesday said the committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the events surrounding the Sattupalli episode and submitting a detailed report to the party leadership.

The committee comprises of G. Kishan Reddy – Senior BJP leader and Union Minister, known for his administrative acumen and grassroots engagement; K. Laxman – Rajya Sabha MP and National President of BJP OBC Morcha, bringing extensive organizational experience to the panel; and Etela Rajender – Former Minister and prominent face of the BJP in Telangana, recognized for his strong connect with rural constituencies.

The formation of this committee comes in response to growing public concern and media attention surrounding the Sattupalli incident, which has sparked debates over governance, law enforcement, and political accountability in the region.

The party has emphasized that the committee will operate independently, visiting the affected areas, interacting with local stakeholders, and compiling factual findings. The report is expected to guide the party’s next steps, both in terms of public communication and possible legal or administrative follow-up. BJP Telangana leaders have reiterated their commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring that the voices of the people are heard. The party has also called upon local cadres to cooperate fully with the committee and assist in gathering accurate information.

This move is seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Telangana by responding proactively to regional and local issues and demonstrating leadership in times of crisis.