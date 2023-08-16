Live
Just In
BJP to bring out BRS Manifesto Mosalu' in counter to CD by BRS
Ridiculing the BRS leaders for releasing a CD with '100 lies of BJP', Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Wednesday
Hyderabad: Ridiculing the BRS leaders for releasing a CD with '100 lies of BJP', Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Wednesday said that the BRS working president KT Rama Rao released it without seeing the contents. The party would bring a CD on BRS 'Manifest Mosalu'
In a media statement issued here, Krishna Sagar Rao said that the BRS leaders attempt was nothing but mud-sliding politics. They have mentioned all lies and tried to malign the BJP politically. It is strange that the BRS forgets it was in power in the state. The BJP is not in power in Telangana. "It is as if we are in power and we have not fulfilled our promise here. You are in power, you have made promises and doing mud sliding politics against BJP. It is like 'Ulta Chor Kotwal ko daten'," said Rao.
The BJP leader said that if at all a CD has to be brought out, it should be brought against BRS with 500 lies or 'BRS Manifesto Mosalu'. "We will bring out this with facts because BRS has brought without facts," said Rao, adding it will not work against BJP because people will not believe them.
Krishna Sagar Rao said that the Centre has given thousands of kilometres of National Highways but there is no mention of that in the CD. The Centre also sent money directly to Sarpanchs but there is no mention. He said that the BJP would bring a CD on 'Manifesto Mosalu'