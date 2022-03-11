BJP to contest from all assembly constituencies in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay on Friday made it clear that their party will contest from all the assembly constituencies in Telangana. He said that he will prepare a strategy for the next assembly elections during his second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra.



During a media interaction, Bandi Sanjay said that the BJP is ready to contest in the elections any time in the state. "During the first phase of the yatra, the party promised to ensure free education and treatment to the people after attaining power and in the second phase of yatra, the party would prepare the agenda after interacting with the people," he said.

Meanwhile, he thanked the centre for providing necessary help in the last two years and added that it is a great inspiration for the party people to serve under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.