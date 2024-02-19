BJP to embark on its five-fold ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himata Biswa Sarma, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were among the top BJP leaders who will inaugurate the BJP's five-fold Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra starting from five places at 11 am on February 20.

According to the TS BJP, the Assam CM will be the chief guest for the Komaram Bheem cluster and launch the Yatra in a public meeting at Mudhol, and the CM of Goa will flag off the Rajarajeswari cluster Yatra at Tandur by addressing a massive public meeting at Tandur.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other national leaders to inaugurate and flag off the Yatra from other places, the party sources added.

The TS BJP decided to launch the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in the entire State with the two-fold objective of strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana by way of ensuring greater contribution in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and exposing the hypocrisy of the Congress party in the State, which is dodging implementation on its critical electoral promises, said TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy will perform Yatra vehicles at Bhagyalakshmi temple, in Old City on February 19.

The Yatra will begin in four places simultaneously on February 20 at 11 am and conclude on March 1. The Yatra was classified into five clusters to cover the entire state.

The Komarambheem cluster begins at Mudhol in the Adilabad district and concludes at Bodhan in the Nizamabad district. This will cover 21 assemblies and three parliaments.

The Rajarajeswari cluster begins in Tandur in Vikarabad district and concludes in Karimnagar. It will cover four Parliamentary and 28 Assembly segments.

The Bhagyalakshmi cluster begins in Bhongiri and concludes in Hyderabad, covering three Parliamentary and 21 Assembly constituencies.

Similarly, the Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster begins at Bhadrachalam and concludes at Mulugu. This will cover three Lok Sabha and 21 assembly constituencies. The Kakatiya-Bhadradri cluster Yatra will take off on February 25.

The Krishnamma cluster begins at Makhthal and concludes at Nalgonda. This leg of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra will cover three Parliamentary and 21 Assembly segments.

TS BJP chief Kishan Reddy, party national general secretary and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar; Dr K Laxman; All India President BJP OBC Morcha; Etela Rajender; and DK Aruna will participate in all the Yatras.

During the ten-day Yatra, senior national leaders of the party, along with the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different NDA States, will, by way of their active participation, enliven the Yatra.

Enroute Yatra, the party leaders and workers will reach out to a cross-section of people to impress upon them the imperative of strengthening the hands of Narendra Modi to make India truly Atmanirbahar and enable it to regain its ancient glory of being a Viswaguru.

Given the all-pervasive goodwill that PM Modi enjoys at this point in time globally and across cultures and continents, armed by the recent consecration of the Ram Temple, which actually realised the five-century dream of Bhratiyas across the world, "the BJP is confident that Yatra will make a difference in foregrounding the BJP in Telangana," said Kishan Reddy.

The TS BJP hopes that Yatra will evoke a tremendous response amongst the people and further consolidate the mandate in favour of the BJP in the State in the ensuing elections.