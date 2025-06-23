BJP to hold ‘Balidan Diwas’ events marking Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s martyrdom

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP State Chief G Kishan Reddy has urged party leaders and activists to hold meetings with the party’s primary members at polling booth levels across Telangana. This initiative aims to strengthen the party’s organizational structure and involves planting saplings as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, set to take place on Monday.

BJP State General Secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy stated on Sunday that this call to action is in honor of ‘Balidan Diwas’ (Martyrdom Day), which commemorates the sacrifice of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (formerly BJP) founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He added, “The party has planned various programs starting from Dr Mukherjee’s martyrdom day on June 23, continuing until his birth anniversary on July 6.”

Tribute programs for Dr. Mukherjee will be held in all regions. Key participants include BJP State President and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha National President, BJP Parliamentary Board Member, Member of Parliament Dr K Laxman, and BJP Legislature Party Leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, among others. These events will take place at the BJP State Office in Hyderabad, Nampally.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will pay tribute to Dr. Mukherjee at the Karimnagar BJP District Office. Additionally, BJP National Vice President and Member of Parliament DK Aruna will honor Dr Mukherjee during the sapling planting program in Kammadanam village of the Shadnagar constituency.

Members of Parliament, MLAs, Legislative Council members, BJP state leaders, district presidents, party leaders in charge, public representatives, and former public representatives will participate in various activities at their polling booth levels, mandals, districts, and urban areas.