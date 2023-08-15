BJP to launch 3-phased stir for ‘KCR hatao-Telangana Bachao-BJP Jitao’

Hyderabad: BJP MP and Parliamentary Board member Dr. K Laxman said here on Monday that the party has decided to lead a third phase of the Telangana movement to free the State from the clutches of a ‘corrupt, dictatorial and Nizam-style’ governance.

Addressing the media, he said that the BRS rule by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has failed on all fronts; there is no change and nothing improved in lives of people.

‘The separate Telangana movement in the name of ‘Nillu-Nidhulu-Niyamakalu” (water-funds and jobs) is not fulfilled by the ruling dispensation. The party will unite people from all walks of life and all communities, with its slogan of “DalamKadilindi. ‘KCR Ko Hatao, Telangana Bachao’ and BJP Ko Jitao.”

He said, “unemployed did not get jobs, water did not flow into lands, and the State continues to face injustice in water-sharing;funds are not reaching villages and going to only one family.” Double bedrooms were not given and farmers’ suicides continued unabetted. Farmers were not able to pay interest accrued on their bank loans as the government failed to implement the promised loan waiver scheme. The promises of free fertilizer and MSP have also gone awry.

The MP said, similarly, education and medi-care turned expensive and fee reimbursement remained pending. “ People of the State are facing troubles on all fronts;only KCR’s family improved its lot,” he added.

He asked people to think why the government could not conduct job recruitment examination on time.