BJP to undertake more campaigns to expose KCR govt: Javadekar

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Telangana, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the party will undertake various campaigns over the next 100 days to expose the KCR government's corruption and misdeeds before the people.

He alleged that the state government was trying to suppress the peaceful protests by the BJP. Javadekar said since Chief Minister KCR knew that his government betrayed the youth and the unemployed, it used the force to disrupt BJP’s hunger strike in Hyderabad.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday ended his 24-hour long hunger strike over the problems of unemployed.

Javadekar offered lemon juice to Kishan Reddy to end his fast at the state BJP office.

Kishan Reddy had continued his hunger strike at the party office after the police forcibly lifted him from Indira Park and left at the BJP office.

Addressing party leaders on the occasion, the union minister vowed to continue the fight against KCR government over the problems faced by the unemployed and youth.

He said if voted to power, the BJP will solve the problems of unemployed by filling all vacancies in the government departments Kishan Reddy alleged that during the last nine-and-a-half years of BRS rule, not a single teacher, lecturer or professor was recruited.

He said the inefficiency of the KCR government led to question paper leak in the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

He said the cancellation of 17 exams pushed the unemployed into uncertainty.

The BJP leader alleged that BRS and Congress have secret understanding. He also stated that both the parties were dancing to the tunes of MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.