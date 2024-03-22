BJP wide leve l meeting helds in Kalwakurthy

Gadwal: The wide level meeting of the Nagar Kurnool constituency level was held in Kalwakurthy.

On this occasion the Nagar Kurnool parliament BJP candidate Bharth Prasad has stated that ,he is very happy for the wide range meeting of BJP activists is being held in Kalwakurthy mandal of Nagar Kurnool Constituency.

The prime minister Narendra Modi has called me to join the BJP party ,and I have joined because he gave me an opportunity to prove myself as BJP candidate. The future of India is in the hands of youth, that's why gave me ticket to encourage the youth like me he said.

Later the Nagar Kurnool MP Ramulu had stated that first of all I would like to say thanks to all activists of BJP for coming this wide range meeting.

He also added that iam very happy to join the BJP party, because the selfless deeds of PM Narendra Modi have attracted me very much. Narendra Modi who is taking India in to the path of development in the history of the world.He said that politics not about making money ,it is about making people powerfull, taking Narendra Modi as an example who is working selflessly for the welfare of the country.

In the same way we will work for the development of Nagar Kurnool selflessly and develop it with the central funds with the help of Narendra Modi.

He also appealed the Nagarkurnool public to vote for BJP and win Bharath Prasad with one lakh majority in the parliament elections.

The BJP State working committee members Durga Prasad, Venktesh, Ranga Reddy

BJP district vice President ,Mani Nayak Kadtal BJP mandal president, Gopal Reddy BJP senior leader and other BJP party activists were participated in the morning.