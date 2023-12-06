BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh on Wednesday said that only BJP can develop Telangana. He said BJP has won three states out of five states. He also prophesied that the Congress government would not last long in Telangana and would squat down to pay off the debts incurred by KCR.

He said that the party will also raise its hand within a year. Then Raja Singh expressed confidence that the BJP government will come in Telangana as well.

On Wednesday, Raja Singh participated in BR Ambedkar's death anniversary programme held at the BJP state office. Former Chief Minister KCR has not fulfilled any of his promises to the Dalits of the state. When KCR commented that he would change the constitution, people said that they changed the CM. He thanked the people for giving 8 MLA seats to BJP in the state.