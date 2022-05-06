BJP will form next government in TS

Mahbubnagar: BJP national president JP Nadda expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge as a major force in Telangana by winning majority seats in the next Assembly elections.



While speaking exclusively to The Hans India on the sidelines of Palamuru public meeting conducted as part of 22nd day of Praja Sangrama Yatra by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Nadda said he was happy at the way BJP state leaders and the party activists are working to ignite, awake and create awareness among the people of Palamuru region and exposing the misdeeds and false promises of the ruling TRS.

The BJP national president suggested Bandi Sanjay to continue his fight and keep in constant touch with the people of the state to know more about their problems and issues in each and every village and highlight them to corner the state government. He said the Praja Sangrama Yatra had exposed the misrule and wrong policies of the TRS government which have rendered the Palamuru region dry, drought-ridden and forcing the people to migrate to other places in search of livelihood.

The BJP national president said that while the Modi government is taking up proactive measures to ensure the welfare and development of the people of this country, the TRS government in the state is resorting to undemocratic ways and using its power to suppress other parties. He alleged that some leaders in the ruling TRS are resorting to corrupt activities and amassing huge money from land mafia, illegal mining of sand, liquor sale and taking commissions from the contractors by redesigning irrigation projects and dumping the old incomplete projects.

Nadda said the BJP government at the Centre had taken proactive steps and had provided free ration to 80 crore people in the country and took initiatives to reduce poverty where in 12 per cent population in the country have improved their economic conditions. He said the Modi government had provided free vaccination of more than 190 crore doses to 130 crore population in the country. He also highlighted that India which earlier used to be called as a major importing country has today emerged as major exporter of various goods to other countries and accounting more than $400 billion of exports every year. Finally, the BJP chief said KCR is enacting a drama to tarnish the image of the Central government and trying to gain political mileage in the state. "KCR's actions are only to fool the people once again and diverting the public attention from his failures. People have realised his tactics and very soon they will teach the TRS and his family members a lesson," he said, expressing confidence that the BJP will emerge as a major force in Telangana and form the next government.