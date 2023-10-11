BJP will not be associated with a party hanging with Majlis: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will not go with any party associated with Majlis, and it was a false propaganda peddled to drive the votes of the opposition.



Addressing as chief guest at the professionals and intellectuals meeting here on Tuesday, he said there are three options for the people of Telangana to choose.

Firstly, the BJP which runs based on the ideology works for a strong country, and the wellbeing of the poorest of the poor.

Secondly, the Congress party’s regime under UPA was riddled with corruption of scams after scams. Leaving the country and as well as other countries in the world to look with uncertainty about the future of India. There was a widespread feeling that all systems in the country had collapsed, and the policy paralysis and confusion in the external affairs and internal security of the country plagued the nation. There was despair among youth, women were not saved even in the national capital, industrialists were worried, terrorism in its peak, and corruption spread to the roots.

Third, is the BRS headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao which works only about how to prevent K Kavitha from going to jail and making KT Rama Rao the next chief minister. “I dare KCR to spell out the ideology and policy of his government. There is none as its sole objective was well being of the family.”

However after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the country has witnessed phenomenal changes. The country has made it clear that the security of the country is paramount and there is a clear foreign policy. The country under PM Modi has declared war on corruption, giving impetus in the fields of green energy, solar, hydrogen production, drone technology, utilisation of space knowledge, third largest startup ecosystem and several other fields India stood in a pioneering spot. Today many countries in the world want to walk the way India walks. The economy which was in the doldrums has emerged as the fifth largest and is poised to become the third largest in the next three years.

All this was possible within nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership with a strong and decisive leadership at the help closely associated with people of the country.

He asked whether there be any bigger issue for Telangana than freedom from the cruel Nizam’s regime. Will it not be a pride movement to celebrate the Telangana Liberation and the country’s independence. But, the CM KCR who had demanded for the celebration of Telangana Liberation Day had given in to the appeasement policy of Majlis and denied people of the state celebration of the Telangana Liberation Day. How can such a party whose steering is in the hands of Majlis would do good to Telangana. Telangana’s future would be bright only when the steering is in the hands of a party with its roots in nationalist ideology.

Further, “No matter whether it is was Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, the issue before Telangana was whether to give the power to the party that thinks and works for one’s own family or the one which thinks for the poorest of the poor and the development of all,” he asked. Amit Shah explained how various schemes launched by the Centre have empowered the poor with housing, toilets, LPG, power, free ration and the like.

Both the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and KCR used to make fun and ridicule PM Modi’s appeals to the people during the COVID. However, the Western and European nations were more anxious about what happened to India with 140 crore people. But, it was recognized that India had put up the best fight against the COVID. And, it was the collective fight of people, Centre and States coming together.

Explaining how the success stories scripted with G20, Chandrayaan and others have filled the pride in the hearts of the people of the country, Amit Shah said Modi has made it a mission that politics of performance alone should rule the country. This made everyone in the opposition work for their own families to unite. But, they have no solution with them for the country other than working for the betterment of the next generation in their families.