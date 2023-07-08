BJP will show real golden Telangana, says Eatala

Warangal: BJP State election committee chairman Eatala Rajender said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped on the soil of Warangal to assure that he will stand by Telangana. He said that it is a good sign for North Telangana when the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Railway Wagon Factory which we have always dreamed of by constructing national highways with thousands of crores of rupees. He said that Telangana will have a bright future only with BJP.



Eatala said that the people of Telangana want to oust the KCR government and the BJP which is in power at the Centre should cooperate in this. He said that some papers and channels are spreading false propaganda that both BRS and BJP are one and the same and reiterated that only BRS and Congress parties are one and the same.

It is said that the contract between these two parties has been going on for three years. Modi laid the foundation stone for many programmes in Warangal on Saturday.

Eatala asked people to defeat KCR who gave false promises and put a curse in our eyes. He said that as a child who knows the life and tears of the people of the State...BJP is the future of this State. He appealed that the golden Telangana that KCR said is only in his words but BJP will show the real golden Telangana.