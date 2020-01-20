BJP workers attacked by TRS leaders in Dundigal

BJP workers have been attacked by the ruling party workers in Mallampet wards of Dundigal municipality. The BJP workers said that the police are not booking cases against the TRS party workers.

BJP state General Secretary Ramachander Rao said that the BJP workers were attacked by TRS cadre when they went to campaign for the party candidates in the wards. He demanded the arrest of the attackers and provide security to BJP candidates as they were facing threat from TRS leaders in the elections to be held on Wednesday.