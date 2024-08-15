BJP Yuva Morcha organises bike rally

Mancherial: On Wednesday, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a bike rally in Mancherial town on Wednesday.

BJP leaders and youth participated in the rally, carrying national flags and riding bikes from IB Chowrasta, Bellampalli Chowrasta, Railway Station, Mukharam Chowrasta, Srinivas Theater, and Overbridge, concluding at Shishu Mandir School.

The programme was attended by BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath, leaders Bolishetti Ashwin, Goli Ramu, Amirisetti Raju, Palli Rakesh, Bingi Praveen, Jogula Sridevi, Reddimalla Ashok, Arendula Srinivas, Sujith, Tirumala, Chiranjeevi, and others.