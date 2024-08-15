Live
- Vikrama Simhapuri University takes out Har Ghar Tiranga rally
- Apple to Open iPhone Tap-to-Pay for Third-Party Apps with iOS 18.1
- Ankurarpanam held
- Play Game Boy Games on Your iPhone with Delta Emulator; Know How
- 1st malaria vaccine offers protection for pregnant women
- One nation, one election crucial for progress, urge all to support: PM Modi
- Survey on individual tap connections
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hoists national flag at Golconda Fort, Highlights Development Initiatives
- Narendra Modi's 11th consecutive I-Day address, 3rd PM after Nehru, Indira Gandhi
- Students told to utilise government scheme
Just In
BJP Yuva Morcha organises bike rally
Highlights
On Wednesday, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a bike rally in Mancherial town on Wednesday.
Mancherial: On Wednesday, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a bike rally in Mancherial town on Wednesday.
BJP leaders and youth participated in the rally, carrying national flags and riding bikes from IB Chowrasta, Bellampalli Chowrasta, Railway Station, Mukharam Chowrasta, Srinivas Theater, and Overbridge, concluding at Shishu Mandir School.
The programme was attended by BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath, leaders Bolishetti Ashwin, Goli Ramu, Amirisetti Raju, Palli Rakesh, Bingi Praveen, Jogula Sridevi, Reddimalla Ashok, Arendula Srinivas, Sujith, Tirumala, Chiranjeevi, and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS