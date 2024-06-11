BJP’s Himalayan Blunder Again

Hyderabad: The final results of just-concluded 18th Lok Sabha elections have come. Two major contenders--namely Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) and Congress-led alliance, called Indian National Development Alliance (I.N.D.I.A)--have emerged as the fore-runners.

In so far as NDA is concerned, its main partner the BJP, which was aiming 400+ seats, has not even reached the clear majority mark of 272. However, with 15 allied parties, it has mustered the necessary strength to form the coalition government with Narendra Modi as the third time Prime Minister. On the other hand, the Congress-led I.N.D.I alliance will have to be contend with the status of Opposition in the new Lok Sabha.

Political pundits churn out different theories depending upon their own allegiance for the drastic shortfall of seats in the pocket of the BJP. Both electronic and print media, besides virtual platform, are busy burning mid-night oil in finding out the ‘real’ cause for the electoral losses by the BJP and allies notwithstanding their clear edge over I.N.D.I.A alliance.

A cursory look at the reasons attributed for the below expected performance of the BJP reveals that most political analysts have considered the factors such as high prices for petrol and diesel and domestic gas, increased unemployment and insufficient measures to tackle poverty as the main causes. Some have even attributed growing dissatisfaction among the ranks in the party due to their neglect by the leadership and giving preference to the turncoats from other parties in a matter of fielding party candidates.

Obviously, these factors do account for the not -so -happy performance of the BJP, but what most analysts overlooked is the factor of Hindutva. It may be recalled that soon after formation of the BJP in 1980, the party had contested the general elections with its all might, but could secure only two seats in Parliament. The reason for a dismal performance was obvious. Despite the tall claim of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first president of the BJP, that the new party was a truly secular in nature and was wedded to the principles of socialism, it could not garnish the support of electorate.

The reason for a lukewarm response was anybody’s guess. The offshoot of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) was the new party called the BJP. The USP of the BJS was the plank of Hindutva. Because it was, without fear or hesitation, advocating the cause of Hindu Rashtra, a whooping majority of the country, it was preferred over Congress, Socialist and Communist parties. In fact, the Jan Sangh was making rapid strides and was about to form a coalition government at the Centre before imposition of the infamous Emergency by Indira Gandhi. Therefore, it was hard for the supporters of BJS to digest the new formula of secularism administered by the leaders of the newly formed BJP, who were none other than the leaders of the BJS.

Considering these facts it appears that the BJP leadership of the day has let down its vote bank which consists of 90 per cent Hindus. The voters who were fully committed to vote for the BJP were left high and dry because of no assurance of Hindu Rashtra in the Sankalp Patra of the BJP. Not only that, they were also aghast at the special treatment meted out to the so called minorities at the cost of majority Hindus.

Indeed, the lust for ‘global’ recognition as world leader by the top leadership of the BJP which did not hesitate to accept the highest civilian honours of as many as seven Muslim countries has doomed the gullible Hindu voters who put blind faith in the BJP leadership. Even now there is time for rectification of such unpalatable behaviour. Let’s hope the Hindu voters will show enough patience till the BJP, whom they consider their own political platform, comes to senses and mends it ways or a new viable alternative emerges.

SC ON ARREST OF A PERSON

In a judgment of far reaching consequences, the division bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta reiterated the stipulations for the arrest of a person and held that any violation of the stipulations also confirming to the Pankaj Bansal case will be violative of the fundamental rights of an accused and therefore, will vitiate the entire legal process.

The bench dealing with a case, titled, Prabir Purkayastha Vs. State (NCT) of Delhi held, "Mandate laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of Pankaj Bansal on the aspect of informing the arrested person the grounds of arrest in writing has to be applied pari passu to a person arrested in a case registered under the provisions of UAPA." The arrested person has a fundamental right to know the grounds of arrest and not providing the same will vitiate the whole legal process, the bench added.

COMPLAINT AGAINST RETIRED KERALA HC JUDGE

Yashwant Chenoy, President, Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association in his personal capacity has lodged a complaint against former judge of the Kerala High Court Mary Joseph.

The complainant has alleged that Justice Mary Joseph, who retired on June 2 this year, has been uploading backdated judgments on the high court's website which is in clear violation of the rulings of the apex court.

The complainant has sought the high court's interference in the matter and demanded appropriate action against those responsible for allowing this irregularity.

MP HC REFUSES TO QUASH FIR FOR OFFENCE U/s.153A IPC

Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia of the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court vide his judgment dated May 15 dismissed a petition filed by singer Neha Singh Rathod for quashing the FIR filed against her by the police alleging the commission of offence under Section 153A of IPC.

The petitioner had uploaded a cartoon on her Twitter Instagram which had the potential of creating communal disharmony and hurting the feelings of a particular group of people.

Dismissing the petition the court observed, "Why the dress of persons believing particular ideology was added by the applicant on her own, is a question to be decided in the trial."

DELHI HC REJECTS PLEA OF ISIS CONVICT

Justice Swarnkanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court turned down a plea of a convict having ISS link for clubbing two sentences to run concurrently.

Rejecting the plea of the convict, Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyad who has admitted his links with the international terrorist organisation, ISIS for clubbing his two sentences, one under UAPA and another under NDPS, the court said terrorism has to be dealt with sternly.