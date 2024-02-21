  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ begins in MBNR

BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ begins in MBNR
x
Highlights

Mahabubnagar: Union Minister and BJP State President Kishan Reddy, along with BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna, initiated the Vijaya Sankalpa...

Mahabubnagar: Union Minister and BJP State President Kishan Reddy, along with BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna, initiated the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Krishna village in Maktal constituency of Narayanpet district on Tuesday. The yatra commenced with special prayers to the statue of River Goddess Krishnamma.

Amidst Vedic chants and garlands adorning the statue of River Goddess Krishna, Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders paid homage and performed rituals. Former MP Jithender Reddy and a multitude of BJP activists joined the yatra, lending their support to the party’s mission. Prior to embarking on the yatra, the BJP leaders visited the Krishna Gaushala.

The three-day bus journey is set to traverse seven Assembly constituencies within the Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency, galvanising support for the BJP’s electoral aspirations.

Union Minister Purushottam Rupala who attended the Yatra from Delhi, drew parallels to the Mahabharata, likening the yatra to Shree Krishna’s victorious rath yatra. He expressed confidence that under Kishan Reddy’s leadership, the Yatra would pave the way for BJP triumph in the upcoming parliamentary battle in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy lambasted the opposition, particularly targeting the Congress and the BRS., accusing them of perpetuating familial politics and making empty promises to the electorate. He pledged to alleviate the plight of the people once the BJP assumes power.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X