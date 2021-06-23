BJYM demands government to control corporate schools, colleges

Jagtial: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Jagtial unit staged a protest at Tahsil crossroads on Tuesday, demanding the centre to control the high amount fees being collected by educational institutions. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district president Randam Jagadish has urged the State government to immediately implement GO 46 directing the educational institutions to collect only 50 per cent fees from students in the wake of Covid crisis. He criticized the corporate schools and colleges and the government for troubling parents of the students in the name of fees even as public life has become a burden during these difficult times. BJP city president Veerabhattini Anil, BJYM State Executive Committee Member, Donikela Naveen, Swachh Bharat State convener, Manche Rajesh, Vice Presidents, Merugu Umesh, Baina Prashant, Malyala Maruti, and other leaders of urban BJP were present on the occasion.