Black jaggery seized in Bhupalpally, 2 held
Highlights
Bhupalpally: The Kataram police on Sunday arrested two persons and seized 200 kilogrammes of black jaggery and 5 kgs of alum used in preparation of gudumba worth around Rs 10,000, at Singaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.
The accused were identified as Chengala Sambaraju, a resident of Medaram and Mukulothu Prakash of Stambampally.
Inspector B Hardiram and Sub-Inspector Ch Srinivas said that the accused who were travelling in a car ( AP 10 AL 9698) along with contraband were caught during routine vehicle checks.
Hardiram said that the accused and the seized substances were handed over to the excise police.
