Live
- Nigerian military killed at least 140 gunmen in past week: Official
- David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia
- Loan limit under PM Mudra Yojana raised to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh
- Time is ripe to join India's growth story: PM Modi tells German biz delegation
- Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor as Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs
- Tensions Rise at Telangana Secretariat as Constables' Families Protest
- Dyson Big Ball™ Launches in India: The Most Powerful Corded Vacuum with 5-Year Warranty
- How AI can help you check your calories during festive season binge eating
- Bandi Sanjay Accuses Congress, BRS of Neglecting Musi River’s Revival
- Vishal Mishra set to make his UK concert debut
Just In
Blood donation camp held
Highlights
DistrictAdditional SP Prabhakara Rao inaugurated a blood donation camp organised at Asifabad Government Hospital to commemorate the sacrifices of martyrs as part of Police Martyrs Remembrance Week here on Thursday.
Asifabad: DistrictAdditional SP Prabhakara Rao inaugurated a blood donation camp organised at Asifabad Government Hospital to commemorate the sacrifices of martyrs as part of Police Martyrs Remembrance Week here on Thursday.
Additional SP congratulated the blood donors. As many as 51 unit blood was donated by youths and police personnel at the camp.
Kagaznagar DSP Ramanujam, inspectors, sub-inspectors, Asifabad government hospital staff, police staff etc. participated in this blood donation programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS