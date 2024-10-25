Blood donation camp held

Asifabad: DistrictAdditional SP Prabhakara Rao inaugurated a blood donation camp organised at Asifabad Government Hospital to commemorate the sacrifices of martyrs as part of Police Martyrs Remembrance Week here on Thursday.

Additional SP congratulated the blood donors. As many as 51 unit blood was donated by youths and police personnel at the camp.

Kagaznagar DSP Ramanujam, inspectors, sub-inspectors, Asifabad government hospital staff, police staff etc. participated in this blood donation programme.