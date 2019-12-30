Blood donation camp held in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Indian Medical Association, Neelagiri branch in association with Anu's Clinic and Aparna Blood Bank conducted a blood donation camp in Nalgonda town on Monday. Telangana State IMA State council member Dr Jayaprakash Reddy along with IMA Neelagiri district president Dr Pulla Rao, members Dr Anita Rani, Dr Hussain Reddy and Dr Aparna lit the lamp and inaugurated the programme.



Addressing the donors, Dr Jayaprakash Reddy thanked them for coming forward to donate the blood and requested them to impress upon their friends and relatives to do the same at least once in a year.

Dr Pulla Rao, in his address, stated that as part of service to society, many social activities were being organised by IMA, Neelagiri and thanked all for cooperation.

Dr Hussain Reddy of Aparna Blood Bank informed that he was shortly going to provide free blood to terminally-ill patients like those suffering from cancer and other blood-related ailments.

Nearly, 30 units of blood was collected from the donors, Dr Pulla Rao informed. Dr Daivadheenam, Dr Subba Rao, Dr Rajeshwari, medical representatives and donors took part in the camp.